Discounted Rain Barrels Available for Connecticut Customers Through Aquarion Program

Aquarion Water Company Offers Connecticut Customers Discounted Rain Barrels for 2026 Season

High-quality, 60-gallon upcycled rain barrels available for purchase at a discounted price through April 20.

In partnership with Jack’s Composters and Rain Barrels, Aquarion Water Company is offering Connecticut customers the opportunity to purchase upcycled rain barrels as part of its ongoing water conservation efforts.

Connecticut customers can purchase a high-quality, 60-gallon upcycled rain barrel designed to fit under a downspout and catch rainwater running off the roof. Customers can collect and store water for use in a garden whenever it rains. It takes just one-quarter inch of rainfall on an average roof to fill the barrel and provide water during dry periods, even when water use is restricted. The usage of rain barrels can help conserve water and reduce water bills.

Key Features:

60-gallon food-grade upcycled rain barrel with brass spigot

A removable intake screen keeps insects and debris from entering

Overflow directs water away from the foundation

Connects to drip irrigation, soaker, or garden hoses

Terra cotta color prevents light transmission and inhibits algae growth

Easy to set up and use – screw off top for easy cleaning

Join multiple barrels for extra capacity

Customers can order barrels online at www.aquarionwater.com/rainbarrels

. At 30% off the retail price, the cost for a rain barrel is $85. Orders must be received by April 20, 2026.

Barrels will be available for pickup at the following locations:

Saturday, April 25

Fairfield, CT – 183 Richard White Way (Next to the Fairfield Regional Fire School), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Greenwich, CT – Greenwich Town Hall, 101 Field Point Road, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Trumbull, CT – Trumbull Public Works, 366 Church Hill Road, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, May 2

Litchfield, CT – Litchfield Town Hall, 74 West Street, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stonington, CT – Aquarion Water Company, 349 Mistuxet Avenue, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, May 16

Simsbury, CT – Simsbury Public Works, 66 Town Forest Road, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For any questions regarding the rain barrel program, please contact Aquarion at (203) 336-7616.

About Aquarion Water Company:

Aquarion Water Company is the public water supply and wastewater treatment company for more than 780,000 people in 73 cities and towns in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. It is the largest investor-owned water utility in New England and among the seven largest in the U.S. Based in Bridgeport, CT, Aquarion has been in the public water supply business since 1857. Across its operations, Aquarion strives to act as a responsible steward of the environment and to assist the communities it serves in promoting sustainable practices. Aquarion Water Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eversource.

For more information on Aquarion Water Company, please visit www.aquarionwater.com

or www.facebook.com/aquarionwater.